2 juveniles arrested after armed robbery at Huber Heights gas station

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two juveniles were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Huber Heights on Saturday, according to a spokesperson with the Huber Heights Police Division.

Several juveniles were walking near the Shell gas station on Old Troy Pike when a carload of males with “hoods pulled tight over their faces” and asked if they needed a ride.

After the group declined the offer, the suspects allegedly pulled into the Shell station, got out of the car, and robbed the victims at gunpoint, the spokesperson said.

Authorities learned that the suspect’s car and another car ran away from Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies.

The second car was stolen from Huber Heights, the spokesperson said.

Clayton and Englewood police found the stolen car and took two suspects into custody.

Investigators determined that the two juvenile suspects were allegedly involved in the armed robbery at the gas station.

The suspects have since been booked on their charges; however, their identities were not immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation.

