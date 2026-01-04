47-year-old man accused of carjacking woman, shooting her in face, in custody

CLEVELAND — A man accused of shooting a Cleveland woman in the face after a carjacking on Jan. 2 is in custody.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Ronald Loftis, is being held on charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery, according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened Friday morning around 7:30 a.m., near the 7900 block of Madison Avenue, when 38-year-old Tiffany Muscatell was taking her son to her mom’s house.

Muscatell said the man told her to get on the ground as he got into the car.

“I didn’t have any money. He got into the car, told me to get my son out. It took too long. He threw me out the back, and the gun went off. Then he took my son out and threw him on the ground,” said Muscatell.

Muscatell was rushed to Metro Health Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face.

She received more than a dozen stitches to her face.

This was a senseless and violent crime carried out with complete disregard for human life," said Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd.

“We are grateful that she is in stable condition and that the child who was with her was not physically harmed,” said Todd.

Police located Muscatell’s car a short time after the carjacking near her home.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation remains ongoing.

