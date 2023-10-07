46th annual potato festival to take place this weekend

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio — The 46th Spring Valley Potato Festival will take place this weekend.

The festival will begin at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 and end at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8.

The festival hosts over 100 vendors, and entertainment will be featured from the Thompson Pavilion Stage on both days.

The potato festival also features many different dishes that all feature potatoes, including but not limited to their ‘famous’ potato candy and potato soup.

Parking is available for $5 at Walton Park, at the corner of State Route 725 and Main Street.

More information, including a schedule of events, can be found on the Festival’s Facebook page.









