‘Project Comfort;’ Local Police department collecting donations for survivors of domestic violence

DAYTON — Dayton Police Department has started a new program to help domestic violence survivors and their children.
The program is called Project Comfort. The department is collecting donations of ‘winter comfort wear’ such as new hats, gloves, and socks.
The items will be distributed to Artemis Center and YWCA in November, Dayton Police said in a Facebook post.
You can donate items at the following locations:
- Dayton City Hall
- Dayton Safety Building
- Dayton Airport
- Dayton Municipal Court
- Montgomery County Court
- Any Dayton Police Station
- Dayton Fire Headquarters
