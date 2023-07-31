4-year-old dead, 6 others seriously injured after head-on crash in Clinton Co.

A child is dead after a crash in Clinton County Saturday night.

Around 9:55 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to U.S. 22 for reports of an injury crash, according to a media release.

An initial investigation found that a Dodge Dart driven by Dakotah McDaniel, 26, of Blanchester was traveling west on U.S. 122 when it struck head-on a Kia Sorento driven by Marisa Turner, 30, of Harrison.

McDaniel and his passengers Autumn McDaniel, 24, Bently McDaniel, 5, Avery McDaniel, 2, And Ryder McDaniel, 4, were all taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according

Ryder was taken by air ambulance to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where they died from their injuries.

Turner and her passenger, Robert Coffman, 42, of Lebanon were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We are working to learn the conditions of those injured and what led up to the crash.

