Man in custody after police pursuit in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — A man is in custody after a police pursuit that started on Interstate 75 in Miamisburg early Sunday morning.

Miamisburg Police officers started pursuing a rental truck at around 2:45 a.m. on Southbound Interstate 75 near Austin Boulevard, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated officers pursued the truck on Nikolai Boulevard and Byers Road.

Dispatchers told NewsCenter 7 one man is in custody but did not say how many other suspects officers are searching for.

Mutual aid is being by both the Kettering and Miami Township Police Departments.

Kettering has provided their K-9 unit and Miami Township deployed a drone.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

