4 people, including 2 children, hospitalized after crash in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — Four people, including two children, were hospitalized after a crash in Mercer County Friday.

Around noon on Friday, troopers with the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to the intersection of US Route 127 and State Route 219.

The preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Joseph Homan of Coldwater was driving a Chrysler Town and Country eastbound on SR 219, and a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 40-year-old Brian Hess of Maria Stein was heading northbound on US Route 127.

Homan failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and struck Hess’ Chevrolet.

Homan’s vehicle then slid off the right side of US 127 and struck a utility pole. Hess’ vehicle came to rest on US 127.

Homan was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the OSHP. He was transported to Mercer County Community Hospital with serious injuries before being flown to Saint Rita’s Medical Center by Lutheran Air.

Hess was wearing a safety belt. Both of his passengers, 7-year-old Hudson Hess and 2-year-old Paxton Hess, were secured in a booster seat or child restraint system.

All three were taken to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under the investigation by the OSHP.

