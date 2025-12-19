4 Ohio National Guard members save woman’s life while on patrol in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of Ohio National Guard members saved the life of a 34-year-old woman last week while on a Joint Task Force D.C. mission in Washington, D.C.

Four soldiers from the 323rd Military Police Company were on routine patrol when they heard a husband calling for help, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The soldiers, Staff Sgt. Jered Moran, Sgt. James Nelson, Sgt. Jeremiah Slagle and Spc. Gogo Simitcievski, immediately ran approximately the length of a football field to assist.

Upon arriving, the soldiers found the woman unresponsive in the driver’s seat of her car. They quickly determined she had no pulse and was not breathing.

WOIO reported that the team began performing CPR and rescue breaths in shifts for about 6 minutes until an ambulance arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The men were recognized for the life-saving work at a small ceremony this week.

