4 juveniles detained, released after large fight shuts down Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY — Four juveniles were detained and released after a large shut the Clark County Fair down early on Friday night.

As reported Friday on News Center 7 at 11, deputies and fair officials decided to shut down the fair around 8:45 p.m., over an hour before the set end time, after a fight broke out near the bigger rides.

As deputies began to break up the fight, three or four more fights began breaking out, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Melchi told News Center 7 on Friday.

On Sunday, Major Mike Young said that four juvenile males were detained and released to their parents once they arrived at the fairgrounds.

“The conduct by a handful of juveniles or young adults created a panic by some and offered entertainment sadly for others,” he said. “Safety of all persons at the fair was our priority and sadly there were some individuals that had other plans when they showed up.”

Young said the investigators were examining videos of the fight.

He told News Center 7 on Saturday that some videos did show a gun in the fight.

“Examination of some of the footage, along with bystanders video, does reveal a gun was dropped from one of the participants in this fight,” Young told News Center 7.

The identity of the person who dropped it, only described as a male, is unknown at this time.

Fair officials applauded the sheriff’s office’s response to the fight.

“They did exactly what they’re supposed to do, no one was hurt tonight, there were no shots were fired tonight ... something that was starting to get out of hand was circumvented and shut down,” Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Agricultural Society said.

