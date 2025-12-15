4 injured, including 3 juveniles after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Four people, including three juveniles, were injured after a crash in Darke County on Sunday evening.

Around 6:17 p.m. on Dec. 14, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Horatio Harris Creek Road and Arcanum Bears Mill Road in Greenville on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Impala, driven by a juvenile, was traveling west on Horation Harris Creek Road.

A Mercedes G500, driven by 37-year-old Anthony James of Greenville, was stopped at the stop sign on Arcanum Bears Mill and attempted to turn east onto Horatio Harris Creek Road.

As the Mercedes attempted to turn, the Chevrolet hit their brakes and lost control on the ice.

The Chevrolet struck the Mercedes, and both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.

James was treated and released at the scene.

The juvenile and his two juvenile passengers were transported to Wayne Healthcare for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

