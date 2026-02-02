4 hurt after gun goes off in home

SPRINGFIELD — Four people were hurt after what police are calling an accidental shooting in Springfield Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:25 p.m. crews were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Charles Street,

TRENDING STORIES:

Police Chief Allison Elliott confirmed to our News Center 7 crew that four people were shot and taken to local hospitals.

A spokesperson for Springfield police said Monday that the shooting was accidental and there is no threat to the public.

A 911 call provides additional details about what brought the police to the home.

“There was a gun that discharged in the house, and it hit some people,” a 911 caller tells dispatchers.

The caller tells dispatchers that people are shot in various places, including the thigh, chest, and hand.

One person was reportedly not breathing.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group