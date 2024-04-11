4 children hospitalized after ingesting THC-laced candy at YMCA camp

HAMILTON COUNTY — Four children were taken to the hospital after they ingested candy laced with THC at a YMCA camp.

Allison Hansen, Chief Advancement Officer at YMCA, said a child brought what they thought was normal candy into camp at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA on March 28, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The child was there for day camp while on spring break.

That child then shared the candy, which was actually weed candy of some type, with three other children who were also at the day camp.

Hansen said all of the children showed signs of illness and their parents or guardians were called to pick them up, per YMCA’s protocol.

The parents and child who brought the laced candy have been removed from the YMCA program indefinitely, Hansen said.









