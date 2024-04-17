4 to be honored for their heroism at fire awards ceremony in Ohio next week

MIAMI VALLEY — Four people will be honored for their heroism at a fire awards ceremony next week in Columbus.

>>Officials warn of motorcycle safety after multiple serious, deadly crashes

Two firefighters from the Springfield Fire Department and two brothers from Eaton will receive statewide awards for their heroism at this year’s Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame and Fire Awards Ceremony in Columbus, according to a spokesperson.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshall and the Ohio Department of Public Safety Division of EMS is hosting the event.

Robert Bloom and Aaron Lopez will be recipients of the Fire Service Valor Award. They are going to be recognized following an explosion caused by natural gas last April.

Both entered the building following the explosion after being told a child was trapped inside. They went through debris and flames, found the child alive on the second floor, and carried the kid to safety.

>>Student missing out on prom after bringing bag of chips to school

Drake and Andrew Carrell are being honored for their heroic action which saved all nine members of their family from a house fire in March 2023.

They are receiving this year’s Citizen’s Award, the spokesperson said.

Alerted by smoke alarms, investigators lauded the brothers for their quick thinking and leadership in devising an evacuation plan.

They woke up their family members and guided their siblings to safety despite the smoke and flames.

Drake sustained injuries in breaking a window to create an exit. This included 27 staples for a deep cut and stitches for a hand injury.

Medics transported most of the kids to the hospital for their injuries but recovered.

The ceremony will take place on April 24 in Columbus and will recognize the valor and dedication of firefighters across the state.

Aaron Lopez photo Photo contributed by the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame (Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame /Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame)

Robert Bloom Photo contributed by the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame (Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame /Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame)

Drake Carroll Photo contributed by the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame (Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame /Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame)

Aaron Carroll Photo contributed by the Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame (Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame /Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame)

©2024 Cox Media Group