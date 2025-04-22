4 arrested after several narcotics searches in Darke County homes

GREENVILLE, Darke County — Four people were arrested while authorities were conducting several narcotics search warrants in Greenville Tuesday morning, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker and Greenville Chief of Police Ryan Benge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities searched three different addresses throughout the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

Raul Dean, 34, of Greenville, was arrested on 517 Pine Street for pre-trial release violations for a pending aggravated arson charge.

According to authorities, Dean could face additional charges as a result of this search.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Chet Musselman, 26, of Greenville, at 504 ½ Washington Avenue.

“Bulk amounts of methamphetamines” and a “sawed-off shotgun” were found inside, according to authorities.

Musselman was booked into Darke County Jail on preliminary charges of trafficking in drugs and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Aaron Rutschilling, 29, of Greenville, was arrested during a search of 526 E. Main Street.

Approximately 71 grams of methamphetamine, a 45 caliber handgun and more than $1,000 in cash believed to be connected to drug activity, according to authorities.

Rutschilling was booked into jail on preliminary charges of trafficking in drugs and having weapons under disability.

Hannah Hodge, 24, was also arrested at the E Main Street address for a preliminary charge of trafficking in drugs, authorities said.

At the time of writing, Dean, Musselman and Rutschilling remain booked in the Darke County Jail. Hodge was not listed in the jail records.

In a different incident, police and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority arrested Johntay Lane, 28, of Dayton at 709 Euclid Avenue for a parole violation stemming from possession of drug charges.

Lane is booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Johntay Lane (Courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail)

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police are working to decrease illegal drug activity in the county.

Anyone with information related to illegal drug activity in Darke County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020, the Greenville Police Department at 937-548-1103, or Darke County Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group