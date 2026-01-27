38-year-old man walks into hospital with stab wound; Police investigating

DAYTON — A 38-year-old man walked into a local hospital after being stabbed over the weekend.
Around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Kettering Health Dayton after a man walked into the hospital with a stab wound.
The 38-year-old man was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to Dayton Police.
The man was initially in life-threatening condition, but his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening at this time.
The stabbing is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.
