37-year-old woman, teen stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hurt in a stabbing in Dayton on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Yale Avenue on a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m.

A man had been arguing with a 37-year-old woman when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

When witnesses confronted the suspected he cut another person, an 18-year-old man, police said.

A second suspect pulled out a gun while the two victims were trying to leave the building.

The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 obtained 911 calls through a public records request.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a woman was cut on her back and a man was cut on his arm.

Police did not identify the suspects or say if they are in custody.

