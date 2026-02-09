37-year-old woman, teen stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people were hurt in a stabbing in Dayton on Saturday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Officers responded to the 200 block of Yale Avenue on a reported stabbing just before 10 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- City officials say there is ‘no credible threat’ after ‘safety concerns’ shut down public buildings
- Coroner IDs 17-year-old CTC student killed in Greene County crash
- 22-year-old flown to hospital, 2 others injured after crash in Clark County
A man had been arguing with a 37-year-old woman when he pulled out a knife and stabbed her, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.
When witnesses confronted the suspected he cut another person, an 18-year-old man, police said.
A second suspect pulled out a gun while the two victims were trying to leave the building.
The two victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
News Center 7 obtained 911 calls through a public records request.
A 911 caller told dispatchers that a woman was cut on her back and a man was cut on his arm.
Police did not identify the suspects or say if they are in custody.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group