37-year-old man shot in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after being shot in a local neighborhood on Tuesday.
As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers and medics responded around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday to the 0 block of Fountain Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man shot.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a Dayton Police spokesperson told News Center 7.
The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit continues to investigate this incident.
