36-year-old hurt after car shot at with 8-year-old inside

HARRISON TWP. — A 36-year-old woman was hurt after her car was shot at in Dayton early Wednesday.

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Around 12:15 a.m., officers were called to reports of a person shot.

The victim told police it all started at a bar, and they were followed by the suspect and shot near the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Webster Street, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

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Another law enforcement agency was able to get the victim to stop as they were driving to a hospital in another county,

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The woman told police there was an 8-year-old in the vehicle when it was shot at.

The shooting remains under investigation.

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