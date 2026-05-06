36-year-old hurt after car shot at with 8-year-old inside

HARRISON TWP. — A 36-year-old woman was hurt after her car was shot at in Dayton early Wednesday.
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Around 12:15 a.m., officers were called to reports of a person shot.
The victim told police it all started at a bar, and they were followed by the suspect and shot near the intersection of Stanley Avenue and Webster Street, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.
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Another law enforcement agency was able to get the victim to stop as they were driving to a hospital in another county,
The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The woman told police there was an 8-year-old in the vehicle when it was shot at.
The shooting remains under investigation.
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