34-year-old woman killed in shooting in Greenville; Neighbors surprised by what happened

GREENVILLE — A man is in jail after allegedly shooting a woman in Greenville on Thursday, marking the first homicide in more than a year.

Thursday night, the Greenville Police Department responded to a call from a home on Martin Street about a shooting.

Officers found 34-year-old Brianne Otley suffering from a gunshot wound, but no suspect. Neighbors were told to stay inside as police searched.

“There was one call for shelter-in-place for everybody in this perimeter and a couple of streets over just to kind of stay in the house while the suspect is still on the loose,” Marlee Veisner, of Greenville, said Thursday night.

The suspect, Zachery Gilbert, was located and taken into custody several blocks from the scene.

Otley later died from her injuries.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, we went back to the neighborhood to talk to people about the shooting. Some neighbors along Martin Street said they didn’t hear gunshots, so they were surprised when officers shut down the street.

Greenville Police said Gilbert is being held in the Darke County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder. The Darke County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case as the investigation continues.

