34-year-old man dead after late-night shooting in home

TOLEDO — A person was found dead inside their home on Saturday night after a shooting.

Toledo Police officers said an adult man was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 300 block of Rockingham Street between Collingwood Boulevard and Cherry Street, according to our CBS news affiliate, WTOL.

Police officers were seen searching the outside of the home, including a vehicle parked on the street in front of the home.

The man was identified on Sunday morning by police as 34-year-old Willis Johnson.

Johnson’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

As of this time, a suspect has not been named.

