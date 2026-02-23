33-year-old man found shot inside vacant house in Dayton

DAYTON — A 33-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Dayton over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Xenia Avenue just after midnight on Saturday.

A woman called dispatchers after she heard a man screaming in pain while she was walking down the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The caller noticed that a vacant house had a door open. She went inside to find the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police found the victim inside the house and rendered first aid, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

The man was transported to the hospital.

His injuries were considered non-life-threatening, but at the hospital, he was considered to be in life-threatening but stable condition, Sheldon said.

The man had a wound on the top right side of his head.

Sheldon said the victim wasn’t cooperating with police as they investigated what happened.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group