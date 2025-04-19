32-year-old man thrown from motorcycle killed on I-75

WARREN COUNTY — A 32-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on a major interstate early Saturday morning.

State troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded at 12:39 a.m. to reports of a crash on Interstate 75 southbound between State Routes 122 and 63, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R motorcycle was traveling on I-75 SB when a 2011 Honda CR-V hit the bike from behind, an OSHP preliminary investigation revealed.

The motorcyclist got thrown from his bike, and the Honda hit the concrete median.

State troopers identified the motorcyclist as Samuel Ousley, 32, of Middletown.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

The Honda driver, Gabriel Obregon, 24, of New Lebanon, suffered minor injuries. Medics treated him at the scene.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

