3-year-old dead after Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS — A 3-year-old is dead after a shooting in Columbus on Monday morning.

Columbus police were called to the 6600 block of Kodiak Drive around 8:55 a.m. on reports of a child who had shot themselves, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died.

Detectives told WBNS they are still working to determine if the toddler was shot by someone or shot themselves.

We will continue to follow this story.

