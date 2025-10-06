3-year-old Clark County girl recovering after waiting years for heart transplant

NEW CARLISLE — A local girl is recovering in the hospital after waiting years for a heart transplant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Angel Gibbs said that her New Carlisle daughter has been a fighter since birth.

TRENDING STORIES:

Quinnley Loges’ family has had several sleepless nights and has been practically living at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Angel Gibbs said that her daughter has been a fighter since birth.

“We found out at our 20-week anatomy scan that Quinnley didn’t have both sides of her heart,” she told Patterson.

With only the left side of her heart working, they started going to a specialist.

They first started at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“Open heart surgery at five weeks when she was five weeks old, and then we had another one at six months old, hoping that that would be like our next to last step,” said Gibbs.

They also got opinions from doctors at Philadelphia and Chicago Children’s Hospitals.

Quinnley’s only chance was a heart transplant.

“Giving those kisses and saying our regulators, it was really hard,” said Angel.

Quinnley went to the hospital on Sept. 26 and had the whole hospital cheering her on.

“That family that made that selfless decision to be a donor, so that our baby could have a second chance at life, is something you can’t explain.”

Angel told Patterson that Quinnley’s siblings can’t wait to play with her again.

“Is she coming home today? You know, like, ‘Is today the day?’ And I’m like, No, I promise, like, when the day does come, I will tell you.”

Quinnley is finally off her heart medication. She gets ready for the next step.

“We can go to the step-down unit and be out of the ICU, because that’s where she still is. And they want you to go to the step-down unit for a week or so, so they can monitor her there. And then the next step would be to go all the way home.”

Patterson that her parents hope to have Quinnley back at home in New Carlisle before her birthday on Nov. 4.

She wants to learn how to ride a bike.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group