3-year-old boy killed after shooting in Ohio home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy died after a shooting inside an Ohio home on Monday, according to WOIO-19 TV and WKBN-27.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Pointview Avenue in Youngstown around 5 p.m.

The boy later died at a hospital, both stations reported.

Youngstown Police Department Lieutenant Mohammad Awad told WKBN-27 that there is a lack of cooperation from the people who might have been inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

