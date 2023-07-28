3 taken to Dayton Children’s after Trotwood house fire

TROTWOOD — Three people, including two children, were able to make it out of their Trotwood home after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

Fire and medic crews were called out to the 4800 block of Glencross Drive a little before 1:30 p.m. on reports of a fire with a person possibly trapped.

>> PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to house fire in Trotwood

“Crews arrived on scene and found three victims laying out on the front porch. Everyone did manage to make it out on their own,” Trotwood Fire Deputy Chief Chad McInturff said, noting one of the girls was unresponsive.

A neighbor told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that she and her cousin went into the home to help get the family out of the house.

“I certainly applaud her willingness to help. It’s a very heroic act to go into a home like that with no protective gear and help people out,” McInturff said. “However, generally we do not recommend people go inside to a burning building.”

>> West Nile Virus found in Greene County mosquito samples

All three, two girls and their mother, were taken to Dayton Children’s to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. McInturff noted the one girl who was unresponsive “was starting to come around a little bit prior” to being taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also pulled out two dogs and a ferret from the house. McIntyre said they all appeared to be “just fine.”

McInturff said fire was located in the kitchen and extinguished by firefighters.

The fire is still under investigation.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Glencross Drive Fire Firefighters respond to fire in the 4800 block of Glencross Drive.

© 2023 Cox Media Group