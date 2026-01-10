3 local police K9s, handlers graduate academy

MIDDLETOWN — Three police K9s and their handlers recently graduated from the Middletown Division of Police’s K9 Academy, according to a social media post by the police division.

The recent graduates include:

Deputy Deatherage and K9 Jerry Lee, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Wessling and K9 Knox, with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Murphy and K9 Ghost, with the Union City Police Department

The dogs and their handlers completed 12 weeks of training at the police division’s K9 training facility, according to the post.

All three K9s are dual-purpose, which consists of general duty patrol and narcotic detection.

K9s Jerry Lee, Knox, and Ghost came from the Vohne-Liche Kennels in Indiana and originate from the Czech Republic and Holland.

The Union Police Department said these countries are known worldwide for “producing exceptional working canines.”

Middletown Police Sergeant Jordan, Sergeant Schwarber, Officer Figley, Officer Arent and Officer Day were the trainers.

“Our K9 program has been taking a bite out of crime for 60 years!” the post said.

