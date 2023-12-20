3 little girls nearly hit by stolen car in Greene County

XENIA — A stolen car was caught on video jumping a curb, tearing through yards, and nearly hitting three little girls in Greene County.

While Greene County deputies continue their search for the suspects, one Xenia mom is still trying to understand how close her daughter and two friends came from having the car hit them.

“All the sudden we heard the screech and I thought someone had crashed,” said Lori Carbone.

The entire ride was captured on two neighbors’ doorbell cameras. You can see and hear how fast everything happened.

Deputies have not announced any arrests in this case.

