3 killed in Springfield shootings in just days; arrests made

SPRINGFIELD — Police have made arrests in connection with two of the three homicides in Springfield that happened within the last week.

Those shootings happened on Elder and North Limestone.

Then yesterday afternoon, a man was shot and killed on South Lowry.

“The gun violence is a problem. It’s a community problem that we have to address,” Sgt. James Byron with Springfield police, said.

There’s been a lot of gun violence over the last week in Springfield, but police are making progress holding people accountable for it.

On Wednesday, News Center 7 learned about Elijah Thomas’ arrest.

“He was charged with one count of murder and one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance,” Byron said.

He was arrested after police say a party led to an argument that turned violent along Buckeye Street.

About 12 hours later, Springfield officers found a crash on Euclid Avenue that happened after a shooting.

They found one victim dead at the crash scene, and another shooting victim who survived the gunfire in another location.

As of Wednesday, they were still looking for a motive and possible suspects.

Springfield police arrested Aryah Mobley in connection with a violent crime Tuesday night.

“Charged with aggravated burglary and domestic violence,” Byron said.

Police say Mobley and a man tried to break into a home on Lowry Avenue.

That’s when detectives say the man living there, who has a child with Mobley, shot and killed her accomplice.

As of right now, the resident who pulled the trigger is not facing charges.

“Our main goal in this is to provide any kind of justice we can to the victims of these incidents and their families,” Byron said.

Police said there is no evidence that the three homicides are connected.

