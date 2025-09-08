3 hospitalized after car crashes into Ohio sushi restaurant

CINCINNATI — Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into an Ohio sushi restaraunt early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of W Sixth and Race Streets in downtown Cincinnati, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but witnesses told WCPO-9 TV that the two vehicles involved were racing down the street before one lost control and crashed into the other.

After the initial collision, one of the vehicles then crashed into Baru, a sushi and cocktail bar.

Cincinnati Police officers said that one person had to be extricated, while bystanders helped another person out, and a third person was able to get out of the car on their own, WCPO-9 TV reported.

“I was in my room reading and I heard a loud boom, like the loudest I’ve ever heard, and then I looked out my window, saw the crash, called 911 at 3:44 a.m. Then I just started describing everything from my balcony,” Courtney Brown said.

All three people were taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

“People got out of the cars. Some started to run, some started to fight each other, and the smoke was really bad,” Brown said. “Like, I couldn’t breathe, it was that bad.”

Witnesses told WCPO-9 TV that this is the second time a car has crashed into a restaraunt since 2024.

The Cincinnati building department was called to the scene shortly after the crash, and both cars were towed away around 5 a.m.

Later Sunday, Baru posted on social media addressing the crash.

“We are incredibly grateful to report that no guests or team members were harmed,” the post reads. “As a precaution and to ensure everyone’s safety, we will be temporarily closed while we assess the extent of the damages.”

The restaurant did not give a timeline on when it will reopen.

