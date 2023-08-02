3 facing federal charges after search of Dayton address yields fentanyl, meth, crack

DAYTON — Three people arrested Wednesday now face federal drug charges after a task force raid on a Dayton address turned up “a large quantity” of fentanyl, fentanyl pills, crystal meth, crack cocaine and a firearm.

The search warrant executed on 17 Benning Place by the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force, the FBI Safe Street Task Force with the assistance of an FBI SWAT team “is just one step in an ongoing effort to dismantle drug-related activities,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said in a prepared statement.

“We are committed to ensuring those responsible for these crimes will face the consequences of their actions,” he said.

The three people arrested have been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. We checked the online jail records and located two of the three people arrested in Wednesday’s operation: Brian Woods, 38, and Michael Starks, 42.

Brian Woods Brian Woods, 38, arrested in RANGE Task Force raid at 17 Benning Place in Dayton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Starks Michael Starks, 42, was arrested in RANGE Task Force raid at 17 Benning Place in Dayton on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office).

