Chase involving semi-trailer starts in Madison Co. ends in Vandalia; large police presence prompted

VANDALIA — A multi-county pursuit involving a semi-trailer out of Madison County ended up in Vandalia early Wednesday.

Around 1 a.m. a traffic stop was attempted on a car in London, Ohio. The car fled the pursuit and then arrived at TA Travel Center where they allegedly entered into a semi-trailer and took off, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to our news partners at WBNS.

State troopers said as far as they have been made aware the driver is still inside the semi-trailer with the suspect.

>> WATCH: Dash cam shows moments chase ends in crash in Dayton

The chase continued through Clark, Greene and Montgomery County.

As of 3:30 a.m., the semi-trailer was stopped on Dayton International Airport Access Road.

All ramps to the roadway are blocked by state troopers, according to our News Center 7 crew on the scene.

Photos show a large police presence in the area.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group