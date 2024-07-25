3 area women receive text scams for road collection tolls, BBB says

OHIO — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has issued a warning after three area women received a text scam for road collection bills.

The BBB says if drivers have any outstanding tolls, they need to watch out for a text message phishing scam where people are tricked into paying for fake outstanding tolls, according to a spokesperson.

The text message says you owe a road toll fee but need to pay it immediately to avoid a late fee.

Three area women say they received a text message claiming to be from “Ohio Turnpike Tolls Services,” Sheri Sword said.

A Centerville woman said she received a text message saying, “To avoid additional charges of $150.00, please settle your balance of $7.60 at LINK.”

Two other women, one from Fairborn, and another from Trotwood, told the BBB they both received a similar text.

“To avoid additional charges of $97.50, please settle your balance of $9.75 at LINK,” it said.

Both women did not fall victim to the scam, Sword stated.

As News Center 7 reported on Tuesday, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission warned toll customers of a resurgence of text scams.

The commission said the Ohio Turnpike does not request payments from E-ZPass customers via text.

Collection of unpaid tolls or toll violations will not occur by text either.

This type of scam is known as “smishing”.

The BBB says you can file a report if you received a text message impersonating a road toll collection service by visiting this website.





