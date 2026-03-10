28-year-old woman pleads not guilty in connection to Miami County stabbing

PIQUA — A 28-year-old Miami County woman has been charged in connection with a stabbing that happened on Mar. 4 in Piqua.
Jazzmine Keonna Thompson faces one count of felonious assault, according to court documents.
In a criminal complaint, Thompson allegedly stabbed a person who is known to her with a knife, causing serious physical harm.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Mar. 5.
Thompson is being held in the Miami County Jail on a bond of $25,000.
She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Mar. 11.
