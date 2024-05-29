27-year-old bank worker ID’d as body found in rubble of major Ohio explosion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The body found after a major explosion in eastern Ohio has been identified as a 27-year-old bank worker.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3 p.m. Tuesday a massive explosion was reported at the Realty Building on Central Square in downtown Youngstown.

A man’s body was recovered Tuesday night.

That man was identified as 27-year-old Akil Drake, an employee of the Chase Bank branch in the building, according to CBS affiliate WKBN.

Of the seven people sent to area hospitals, fire officials said only one remains in intensive care after being rescued from the building’s basement.

Another woman who had been believed to be missing was found at an emergency room registered under another name.

Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that the State Fire Marshal’s Office was heading an investigation into what caused the explosion and at this time he would not speculate on the exact cause.

The Red Cross was at the Covelli Centre, assisting the displaced residents of the building for a time on Tuesday evening, WKBN reported.

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is offering emergency counseling services to help individuals cope with the emotional aftermath of this incident through Compass Family and Community Services. Those needing assistance can call 330-782-5664.

