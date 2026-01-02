26-year-old man killed in New Year’s Day shooting near Trotwood restaurant identified

TROTWOOD — The man killed in a shooting near a Trotwood restaurant on New Year’s Day has been identified.

Michael Harrison, 26, was identified Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to the area of Sheik’s Restaurant and Lounge on Salem Avenue around 2:44 a.m. on Thursday on reports of a shooting.

A 911 caller told police that a man had been shot and was on the ground.

Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

