24-hour sauna fitness studio opens location in local city

A 24-hour infrared sauna fitness studio has officially opened for business in the Miami Valley.

HOTWORX had its grand opening at its new location on Monday, according to a social media post.

The fitness studio is located at 661 Lyons Road in Washington Township.

HOTWORX is a virtually instructed exercise program that was created for users to experience the many benefits of infrared heat absorption while completing a workout, according to their website.

As the infrared heat absorbs into the body and causes the person to sweat, the isometric postures of the workout accelerate detoxification of toxins from organs through muscle contraction.

