23-year-old woman stabbed with box cutter after fight on Ohio bus; 1 arrested

AKRON, Ohio — One woman is in jail and another is in the hospital after a fight on a bus ended in a stabbing on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

Akron police responded to reports of a stabbing around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Market Street.

Upon arrival, police found a Summa Health police officer helping a 23-year-old woman who was lying on the sidewalk.

The officer was applying pressure to the victim’s wounds, WOIO-19 reported.

Authorities found that two women began fighting on an Akron Metro bus.

When they got off the bus, 34-year-old Chavella Dorris allegedly charged towards the victim and stabbed her several times, according to WOIO-19.

Akron police said the victim was stabbed multiple times.

She was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, WOIO-19 reported.

Dorris was arrested on scene after police found a box cutter in her purse.

She is being held in the Summit County Jail on felonious assault charges.

