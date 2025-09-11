23-year-old woman stabbed with box cutter after fight on Ohio bus; 1 arrested

AKRON, Ohio — One woman is in jail and another is in the hospital after a fight on a bus ended in a stabbing on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
Akron police responded to reports of a stabbing around 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of East Market Street.
Upon arrival, police found a Summa Health police officer helping a 23-year-old woman who was lying on the sidewalk.
The officer was applying pressure to the victim’s wounds, WOIO-19 reported.
Authorities found that two women began fighting on an Akron Metro bus.
When they got off the bus, 34-year-old Chavella Dorris allegedly charged towards the victim and stabbed her several times, according to WOIO-19.
Akron police said the victim was stabbed multiple times.
She was hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, WOIO-19 reported.
Dorris was arrested on scene after police found a box cutter in her purse.
She is being held in the Summit County Jail on felonious assault charges.
