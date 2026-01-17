23-year-old man dead after being thrown from vehicle during crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 23-year-old man is dead after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash in Warren County early Saturday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 71 at the 32-mile marker in Turtle Creek Township.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda CR-V, operated by 23-year-old Charles Watkins of La Fayette, Georgia, was heading north on I-71 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and rolled several times.
Watkins was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the southbound lanes on I-71, according to the OSHP.
He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Watkins sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.
