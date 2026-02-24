23-year-old charged in Xenia crash that killed teen

XENIA — A 23-year-old man from Cincinnati, who is accused of causing a Xenia crash in October, was indicted on charges in court on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that an 18-year-old man died after being thrown from a car during a crash off of Bellbrook Avenue in Xenia.

TRENDING STORIES:

Adrian Hernandez was indicted in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas.

According to court documents, he faces the following charges:

Aggravated vehicular Homicide, first-degree felony.

Aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree felony.

Operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a combination of them, first-degree misdemeanor.

Driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, first-degree misdemeanor.

Driving under the financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation.

On Oct. 29, the Xenia Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled up and discovered a single car had crashed.

That car began disintegrating as it flipped over several times, hitting three other parked cars in two driveways.

Both Hernandez and 18-year-old Ashton Evans were ejected from the mustang during the crash.

Both occupants were transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, where Evans later died.

Hernandez is in the Greene County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

He is set to appear in court on May 1.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group