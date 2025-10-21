22-year-old man found dead in Dayton alley

DAYTON — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in an alley Monday night.

News Center 7’s John Bedell is working to learn more about the investigation and the victim. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As previously reported, Dayton Police officers heard several gunshots in the area of E. Second and N. Irwin streets around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

Multiple people also called 911 to report hearing multiple gunshots.

In an update sent on Tuesday, Sergeant Jonathan Sopczak said a 22-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of E. Second Street.

The case is currently under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

