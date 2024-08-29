21-year-old mother seen in viral video appearing to hit, scream at baby pleads guilty

The 21-year-old mother seen repeatedly hitting and screaming at a baby in a video that went viral has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Haley Ryan, who Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aug. 14, admitted Tuesday to a single count of child endangering, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to online records filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

According to the court, Ryan could be sentenced to up to six months in jail and fined up to $1,000.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the video had been circulating on social media and appeared to depict child abuse. It has been taken down from social media.

The child is safe and at the time of Ryan’s arrest was in the custody of Montgomery County Children Services, according to the sheriff’s office.

A pre-sentence investigation has been requested and a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17, according to the online court records. County children services has been notified about the hearing, according to court record.

Thursday evening, Ryan remained in the Montgomery County Jail on $25,000 bail.

