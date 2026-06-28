21-year-old dead after crash on I-75 NB in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — One person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Miami County on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that officers and medics responded to I-75 northbound near State Route 41 for a crash around 8 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arriving at the scene, troopers with the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that a 2010 Freightliner tractor-trailer had pulled onto the right shoulder within a construction zone due to a mechanical issue, according to a spokesperson.

Several minutes after the Freightliner had stopped, it was struck from behind by a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, which had previously been heading northbound.

The Impala had traveled out of its lane and into the closed lane of the construction zone.

The driver of the Freightliner, 43-year-old Derek Blakely of Bethel, was not injured.

The driver of the Impala, 21-year-old Yukahn Riffell of Ansonia, was pronounced dead as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]