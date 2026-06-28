Crews on scene of barn, camper fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a reported barn and camper fire in Clark County early Sunday morning.

The call came out just before 3 a.m. to the 3400 block of South Urbana-Lisbon Road, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.

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No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire.

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