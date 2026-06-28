Crews on scene of barn, camper fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a reported barn and camper fire in Clark County early Sunday morning.
The call came out just before 3 a.m. to the 3400 block of South Urbana-Lisbon Road, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.
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TRENDING STORIES:
- Flash Flood Warning issued for local county
- Funnel clouds spotted in parts of region
- 2 killed in crash involving transit bus, police say
No injuries have been reported at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire.
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