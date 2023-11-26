20-year-old man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND — A man is dead after a shooting in Richmond Sunday morning.

Richmond police were called out to the 700 block of South 14th Street around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

>> 2 teens shot after Ohio Christmas tree lighting

When they got to the scene, they found Jaziah Scudiero, 20, of Richmond, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Richmond police.

Scudiero died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said a person in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt was seen driving off from the scene in a passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Richmond police at (765) 983-7247.

© 2023 Cox Media Group