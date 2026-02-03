20-year-old hurt in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A 20-year-old man was hurt in a shooting in Dayton on Monday.
Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Fairbanks Avenue at approximately 8:11 p.m.
Officers learned that the 20-year-old victim had been taken to the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with DPD.
He was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
The victim was not cooperative, but multiple pieces of evidence were found.
The shooting remains under investigation.
