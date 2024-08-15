2-vehicle crash in Clark County leaves 2 injured; Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating

CLARK COUNTY — Two people have been taken to a hospital from a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in west Springfield.

The two were occupants in the crash involving a Volkswagen Beetle and a Chrysler minivan in the 100 block of Upper Valley Pike near Oyler Street, the Springfield Post Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Police and fire-rescue personnel were dispatched to the crash reported at 4:44 p.m.

The occupants were taken by ground ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Their injuries were not known, according to the state patrol.

Traffic at Upper Valley Pike and the exit off U.S. 68 was blocked for a time because of the accident. The crash scene was still active at 6 p.m. and the investigation is continuing.

We will update this developing report as new details become available.

