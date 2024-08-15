1 dead, 1 critical after crash on SR-72 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — One person has died from their injuries after a head-on crash in Greene County Wednesday afternoon.

As reported Wednesday, the crash involved a Ford Focus, driven by Nickolus L. Stone, 30, Peebles, headed north on State Route 72 and a GMC Terrain, driven by Sherry Gerber, 62, of Sabina, headed south on SR-72, according to the preliminary investigation.

Stone traveled left of center and struck the Gerber just before 4 p.m. on state Route 72 South, north of Interstate 71, in Jefferson Township, the Xenia Post said.

Both drivers were taken from the scene by air ambulance.

Gerber died from her injuries early Thursday morning.

Stone remains in critical condition

Alcohol is not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation.





