2 trucks stolen from Eaton Community Schools bus garage

EATON — Police are investigating after two trucks were stolen from an Eaton Community Schools bus garage early Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m. Eaton police were called to the bus barn in the 700 block of Lexington Avenue for reports of a theft, according to police.

Police said that a 2008 White Ford Ford F450 and a 2006 White Chevrolet 2500 were taken.

It is believed that suspects forced their way into the bus garage and made it into the building where the keys were inside both of the trucks.

The trucks were spotted in Trotwood around 3 a.m. and police police believe they were traveling together.

No arrests have been made at this time.

