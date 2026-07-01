2 seriously hurt after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were seriously hurt after a crash on I-70 in Clark County early Wednesday.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near U.S. 68.

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A Kia Forte rear-ended a Ford F-350 that was towing another Ford.

After hitting the Ford, the Kia became disabled in the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Kia was then hit by a Ford F-550.

The driver of the Kia had to be freed from their car and was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-350 and his two passengers were not hurt.

The driver of the Ford F-550 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; his passenger was not hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

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