2 seriously hurt after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were seriously hurt after a crash on I-70 in Clark County early Wednesday.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on I-70 eastbound near U.S. 68.
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A Kia Forte rear-ended a Ford F-350 that was towing another Ford.
After hitting the Ford, the Kia became disabled in the roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The Kia was then hit by a Ford F-550.
The driver of the Kia had to be freed from their car and was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Ford F-350 and his two passengers were not hurt.
The driver of the Ford F-550 was taken to the hospital with serious injuries; his passenger was not hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
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